ALTO — Imogene “Gene” Hayes passed away peacefully from this life into the arms of Jesus on September 15, 2020 in Mansfield, TX. Family and friends will celebrate his life Sunday, September 20th at 1:00 p.m. at Allen Funeral Home in Alto, Tx. Gene was born in Kirbyville, Tx on October 4, 1925. He was raised in Maryville, Louisiana by his grandmother, along with many cousins. He joined the Navy on Sept. 4, 1942 at the young age of 16 and served for three years. Gene worked for Exxon Refinery in Baytown, Texas as a Mechanical Craftsman for 35 years. While living in Highlands, Texas he met the love of his life, Polly Smith Welch, and they married on February 16, 1974. They were both faithful members of First Baptist Church, Highlands. In 1981 Gene retired from Exxon at the age of 55 and they bought a farm in Alto, Tx. They raised a few head of cattle and were charter members of Hilltop Baptist Church, which they helped to build. They enjoyed traveling and seeing the U.S. in their RV or trailer with friends and family. In
1996, They moved to Tyler Texas. They were very active members of Green Acres Baptist Church. Gene volunteered every week to stuff church bulletins and was a member of the SMART Team which went out to Senior’s homes to do repairs.
They lived in Tyler for 12 years, then moved in 2008 to Mansfield, Tx to be closer to their children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Pauline Hayes; Children: Andrea Anderson and husband Paul of Bartonville, Tx. Jana May and husband Jeff of Mansfield, Tx. Grandchildren: Kristan Williams and husband Cory, Clay Anderson and wife
Brooke, Justin May, Jordan May and wife Lauren, and 7 Greatgrandchildren:
Jenna, Allyson, Trevor, Garrett, Taylor, Olivia, and Charlotte, and his brother
Wilson Black of Baytown, Tx and many cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends.