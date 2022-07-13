Gene Carlton Goodwin
TYLER — Gene Carlton Goodwin is resting with our eternal Lord. Gene passed away July 4, 2022. What an appropriate day for the most patriotic man we know. Gene was a 30-year proud Marine who served his country in many battles. He served in the battle of Peleliu and Guadalcanal and was stationed in China among many other areas of service. He achieved the highest rank for an NCO as a chief warrant officer 4. He never saw a flag without saluting it, including two days prior to his passing.
Gene was born October 11, 1925, to Thomas and Norma Kristensen Goodwin in Port Arthur, Texas. He has two surviving siblings, Bill Goodwin (Billie) and Sandra Baker (Dwayne). Gene married Elizabeth Conner (deceased) and they has two sons, Tom Goodwin and Joe Goodwin. Both are deceased.
After serving in the Marines, Gene worked 30 years at Houston Power and Light.
Gene met and married Helen McDonald (deceased) in 1970. Gene loved and adored Helen’s children and that love was returned. Ramona Spain (deceased), John McDonald (Brix) and Tommy McDonald (Beth). Gene was the proud grandfather to DeLette Struhs, David Spain (deceased), Adrean McDonald (Krista), Taylor McDonald, Jordan McDonald (Callie). Gene had four great grandsons, Madison Struhs (Ashley), Parker Struhs, Lucas McDonald, and Everett McDonald. He had one great great granddaughter, Emma Struhs. Also survived by sister-in-law Marjorie Laningham and many nieces and nephews.
Gene was loved by many. He described himself as a “silly old man”. His sense of humor and love for others was unparalleled. If you were loved by Gene, you knew it! Gene was also survived by our angel on earth, Keeva Crawford. She was his daily caregiver and friend for eight years.
Gene loved God and started each day giving thanks.
Gene Carlton Goodwin’s Memorial Service will be held August 20th at Boren-Conner Funeral Home in Bullard, Texas to begin at 2:00pm (550 S. Dr. M Roper Pkwy, Bullard, TX, 75757).
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tunnels to Towers for aid to our service men and women. T2T.org