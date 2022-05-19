Gaylon J. Shackleford
WHITEHOUSE — Services for Gaylon Joe Shackelford, 83, of Whitehouse will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the First Baptist Church in Whitehouse with Pastor Shermon Mayfield officiating.
Burial will follow at Walnut Grove Cemetery in Whitehouse under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
Gaylon passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022 in Tyler.
Gaylon was born September, 6, 1938 in Walnut Grove to Fred D. and Nellie Shackelford.
Gaylon and his wife of 64 years, Barbara, enjoyed spending time with their family, traveling through the mountains and spending lazy days on the beach.
Gaylon retired from U.S.I industries. He served terms on both Whitehouse City Council and Whitehouse School Board. He built several business and helped develop Whitehouse, by helping install first playground equipment in city park, being charter member of City National Bank and Oakbrook Nursing Home.
Gaylon was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Billy Shackelford; sister, Jeanie Turner and son-in-law, Paul Simmons.
Gaylon is survived by his wife, Barbara, son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Debbie Shackelford; daughter, Stacey Simmons; sister-in-law, Paula Shackelford; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Tyson Shackelford, Mason Shackelford, Craig Stuart, Paul Simmons Jr., Ralph Piper and Joel Harris.
Honorary pallbearers will be Gaylon Simmons, Darrel Shackelford, Garland Burkett and Willie Daily.
Visitation is scheduled from 5:00 till 7:00 PM on Friday, May 20, 2022 at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippet Funeral Home.
If desired, memorials may be made to Charity of your choice.