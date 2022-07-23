Gayle Marion Jones
TYLER — Gayle Marion Jones, Tyler, Texas passed away peacefully on June 7, 2022 at the age of 100 years.
She was born in Kensett, Iowa on December 20, 1921 to Martin and Ruth Dyrhood.
In 1940 she met the love of her life, Jack W. Jones. They married January 16, 1942 and celebrated 63 years of marriage until his passing in 2005.
Gayle was preceded in death by her husband Jack; her parents, Martin and Ruth Dyrhood, her brother, Julian Dyrhood, and her great-granddaughter, Peyton Noel Michaud.
Her biggest passion was her family. She is survived by her seven children, Ronnie Jones (Pat), Linda Pettibone (Bruce), Gregg Jones (Liz), Cindy Ward (Ronny), Scott Jones (Jennifer), Jenny Bernier (Pat), Suzanne Hale (Greg), 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Juanita Dyrhood, one nephew, four nieces and other relatives and friends.
Gayle was the center of her family who started each day with a smile, loved everyone she encountered and made this world a better place. She will be missed tremendously by her loving family and friends.