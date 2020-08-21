Gayle Linda Martin

Funeral services for Mrs. Martin will be 10:00 am, Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Concord Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Troup. Burial will follow at Concord Cemetery, Troup.
Visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, day, August 21, 2020, at Cottle Funeral Home chapel, Troup.
She graduated from North Mesquite HS in 1976. She married high school sweetheart Robby David Martin 5/20/1977. Her father Gordon Conrad served in the US Navy, met wife-to-be Jeanie Steel at the Hendon Aerodrome in London, England, early 50’s, and
Brother Kip also served in the US Navy.
Gayle & Robby raised two wonderful and beautiful daughters. Michelle went on to study psychology at Texas A&M and has a counseling practice in Cypress TX. Jenna studied youth ministry at Southwestern Assembly of God and is very active in her local church.
Gayle’s grandchildren Addie and Luke were also a huge source of joy, as was her Teacup Shih Tzu.
Gayle had a strong and loving heart for Jesus Christ. She loved reading her devotion, her group of friends from her church and listening to praise & worship music.
She was preceded in death by Husband Robby, Parents Jeannie and Gordon Conrad, and Brothers Kip & Glen.
She is survived by Daughters Michelle & husband David Wright and Jenna Martin of Houston, TX; Grandchildren Addison (13) & Luke Wright (8); Sister-in-law Sally Williams of Dallas, & Misty Sandlin of Sarasota, FL; Sister Danie Petty of Little Rock, Arkansas; Cousin Cheryl Waits & Aunt Evelyn Switzer of Mesquite, TX; Uncle Roger Steel of London, UK.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.