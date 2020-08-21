Gayle Linda Martin
HOUSTON — Gayle Linda Martin, 61, of Houston, Texas, passed away on August 18, 2020, in Houston, Texas after an 18-month long battle with cancer. She was born on March 10, 1959, in Lafayette, Indiana to the late Gordon and Jeannie Steel Conrad.
Funeral services for Mrs. Martin will be 10:00 am, Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Concord Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Troup. Burial will follow at Concord Cemetery, Troup.
Visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, day, August 21, 2020, at Cottle Funeral Home chapel, Troup.
She graduated from North Mesquite HS in 1976. She married high school sweetheart Robby David Martin 5/20/1977. Her father Gordon Conrad served in the US Navy, met wife-to-be Jeanie Steel at the Hendon Aerodrome in London, England, early 50’s, and
Brother Kip also served in the US Navy.
Gayle & Robby raised two wonderful and beautiful daughters. Michelle went on to study psychology at Texas A&M and has a counseling practice in Cypress TX. Jenna studied youth ministry at Southwestern Assembly of God and is very active in her local church.
Gayle’s grandchildren Addie and Luke were also a huge source of joy, as was her Teacup Shih Tzu.
Gayle had a strong and loving heart for Jesus Christ. She loved reading her devotion, her group of friends from her church and listening to praise & worship music.
She was preceded in death by Husband Robby, Parents Jeannie and Gordon Conrad, and Brothers Kip & Glen.
She is survived by Daughters Michelle & husband David Wright and Jenna Martin of Houston, TX; Grandchildren Addison (13) & Luke Wright (8); Sister-in-law Sally Williams of Dallas, & Misty Sandlin of Sarasota, FL; Sister Danie Petty of Little Rock, Arkansas; Cousin Cheryl Waits & Aunt Evelyn Switzer of Mesquite, TX; Uncle Roger Steel of London, UK.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.

