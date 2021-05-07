Gayla Florey Hendrix
TYLER — Graveside service for Gayla Florey Hendrix, 73, of Tyler, TX, will be held on Monday, May 10, 2021, at 6 pm at the Chandler Memorial Cemetery.
Gayla passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at the home of her daughter where she requested to spend her remaining days with her family.
Born February 24, 1948 in Tyler, TX to William and Ruth Florey, Gayla married her highschool sweetheart, Clyde Cameron Hendrix. They had two children Cameron Garrett Hendrix and Holly Leigh Hendrix. Gayla graduated from the University of Texas in Austin with honors and used her love of English to pursue a career in education. After retiring as a teacher, she began a career in real estate. Widowed in 1995, she married her second husband Chester Timbs.
Gayla was preceded in death by her son Cameron, her first husband Clyde, her parents William & Ruth Florey and her second husband Chet. Gayla is survived by her daughter, Holly and son-in-law, Todd Aaron, grandchildren Lauren Ethredge & her fiancé Russ Langas, Ashleigh & her husband Carter D’Anna, Elliana Ethredge, Dylan Aaron & her brother Jim Florey as well as many extended family members.
Gayla was known for her beauty, thoughtfulness, style and grace. She raised her children and grandchildren with a thorough knowledge of the Bible and the power of prayer, constantly leading by example, ready and eager to pray on all occasions.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jim Florey, Todd Aaron, Russ Langas, Carter D’Anna, Dylan Aaron & Grayson Cooper.
Flowers may be sent to the family home, 2814 Oak Knob Street, Tyler, TX 75701 or brought to the graveside service.
Gayla passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at the home of her daughter where she requested to spend her remaining days with her family.
Born February 24, 1948 in Tyler, TX to William and Ruth Florey, Gayla married her highschool sweetheart, Clyde Cameron Hendrix. They had two children Cameron Garrett Hendrix and Holly Leigh Hendrix. Gayla graduated from the University of Texas in Austin with honors and used her love of English to pursue a career in education. After retiring as a teacher, she began a career in real estate. Widowed in 1995, she married her second husband Chester Timbs.
Gayla was preceded in death by her son Cameron, her first husband Clyde, her parents William & Ruth Florey and her second husband Chet. Gayla is survived by her daughter, Holly and son-in-law, Todd Aaron, grandchildren Lauren Ethredge & her fiancé Russ Langas, Ashleigh & her husband Carter D’Anna, Elliana Ethredge, Dylan Aaron & her brother Jim Florey as well as many extended family members.
Gayla was known for her beauty, thoughtfulness, style and grace. She raised her children and grandchildren with a thorough knowledge of the Bible and the power of prayer, constantly leading by example, ready and eager to pray on all occasions.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jim Florey, Todd Aaron, Russ Langas, Carter D’Anna, Dylan Aaron & Grayson Cooper.
Flowers may be sent to the family home, 2814 Oak Knob Street, Tyler, TX 75701 or brought to the graveside service.