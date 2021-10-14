Gavin Scott Wallace
BULLARD — Gavin Scott Wallace, 27, of Bullard, Texas left this earth on October 9, 2021 as a result of an accident while working in New Mexico.
Gavin was born March 29, 1994 in Dallas, Texas to Craig and Sue Evans-Wallace. He lived in Waco and worked for Jerry and Jessi Ogden of Ogden Construction for a large part of his recent years and at the time of his death was employed with Polaris Precision Tubular Services.
Gavin was preceded in death by his mother, Sue Evans-Wallace; grandfather, Clarence Wallace; grandfather, Aubrey “Skip” Evans; grandmother, JoAnn Evans; and uncle, Will Evans.
Gavin is survived by his father, Craig Wallace and step mother, Lisa; sister, Rachael Wallace, Trey Reneau, and their son, Howard Reneau, IV; grandmother, Linda Wallace; uncle, Curtis Wallace; aunt, Crystal Johnson and family; aunt, Amy Sheppard and family; and aunt, Joey Tennison; stepsister, Kelci Gonzales and family; and stepbrothers, Jake and Zack Birdwell; along with many friends who were like brothers.
Gavin never met a stranger. He was a charismatic guy with a brilliant smile. He was at home wherever he was. He had hopes and dreams like all other young people and although it seems his life was cut short he leaves a legacy of love and laughter for those he held close.
Please join us to celebrate his life. Come as you are and feel free to smile when you think of him. Service will be Saturday, October 23, 2:00 PM at Lighthouse Church, 650 S. Dr. M. Roper PKWY (HWY 69), Bullard, TX 75757. Aaron Groves, officiating.