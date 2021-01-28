Gary Wayne Carter
TYLER — Graveside services for Gary Wayne Carter, 71, of Tyler, will be held Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 10:30 am with Rev. Mike Adams officiating, under the direction of Lloyd James Funeral Home.
Mr. Carter was born March 19, 1949 in Merced, California to Herbert and Magaline Houston Carter. He passed away January 6, 2021 in Tyler.
Gary loved the outdoors, old cars and was an avid hunter and fisherman.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Jerry Carter, brothers, Mike and Tom and sister, LaDonna Smith. Gary is survived by his wife Karen Holifield Carter of Tyler and a granddaughter, Holli Carter of Lebanon, Indiana.

Recommended For You


Tags