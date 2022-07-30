GARY WALLACE HARRIS
MCDADE TEXAS — Gary Wallace Harris originally from Tyler, Texas passed away at the age of 66 on June 21, 2022. He was a devoted husband; beloved son, father, uncle, and Opa; and generous friend. As a young man He served in the United States Air Force for three years. He later served 20 years as a business analyst for the Texas Department of Transportation in Austin, retiring in 2016. Once retired, Gary moved to McDade, TX.
Gary enjoyed NASCAR races, traveling by RV to national parks around the country with his wife, Pamela, and participating in community events and serving on the community board where he lived.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Pamela Harris, his father, John Aubry Harris, Jr., and his son, Sean Aubry Harris.
He is survived by his son, Evan Aubry Harris; stepdaughter, Kristina Banasik & husband, Brian, their children: Gabriella, Genevieve, Braxton, Brenner, Giselle, and Gwendolyn; stepson, Neal Hegefeld & wife, Amy, their children: Haley, Kimber, Rowan, and Mikalah; mother, Marquita Harris Hammons; brothers, Terry Harris & wife, Teresa; Allen Harris & wife, Amanda; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial service for Gary will be held Sunday, July 31st, 2022, 2:00 PM at First Assembly of God, 5309 Rhones Quarter Road Tyler Texas, 75707.