Gary Porter Lemmon
TYLER — Gary Porter Lemmon age 86, of Tyler, Texas passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on June 3, 2022. He was born November 28, 1935, to Maxine and Gus Leo, and was later adopted by his stepfather Al Lemmon. Gary graduated from Texas A&M University in 1958 and married Janice (Jan) Norman in 1959.
Gary and Janice were active members of Pollard United Methodist Church of Tyler for over 50 years and were dedicated volunteers within the church and the greater Tyler community. Gary served in the United States Air Force as a pilot for six years and then worked for Texas Power & Light/ TU Electric until retirement. He was a beloved father, husband, son, and friend. His kind spirit, thoughtfulness, love and understanding of others, along with a witty sense of humor will be missed by many.
Gary was preceded in death by his mother and adoptive father, Maxine and Al Lemmon; father, Gus Leo; stepfather, Wilbert Lasater; and the love of his life, Jan Lemmon. Gary is survived by his children: Cary Lemmon and partner Mary Draper, Brian Lemmon and wife Dallas Lemmon, and Lori Beth Lemmon and husband Scott Harrison; grandchildren, Loren Lemmon Buchanan and husband Travis, Brianne Lemmon Koch and husband Kevin, Jacob Harrison, and Gabriella Harrison; great-grandchildren, Evelyn Buchanan, Ivy Mae Buchanan, and Sadie Koch.
The memorial service will be held at Pollard United Methodist Church on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 10:30 am. If desired, memorials may be made to Pollard United Methodist Church, the Alzheimer’s Alliance of Northeast Texas, or the charity of your choice.