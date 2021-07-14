Gary Don Elrod
TYLER — A memorial service honoring Gary Don Elrod, 65, will be held on Monday, July 19, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at West Erwin Church of Christ in Tyler, Texas led by Danny Snell, David Ellis, Kyle Wewe, and Wyane Atkinson.
Mr. Elrod passed away in his home in Tyler on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. He was born October 27, 1955 in Odessa, Texas, the only child of Buddy and Shirley Elrod.
Gary spent his early childhood in West Texas, but he always considered Tyler his home. He graduated from Robert E. Lee high school and then attended Tyler Junior College where he was heavily involved with the Campus Christian Center. He received his bachelor of science in Ministry and Evangelism from Abilene Christian University in Abilene, Texas.
He served as youth minister for Freetown Road Church of Christ in Grand Prairie, Texas, Fairmont Park Church of Christ in Midland, Texas, and Grace Street Church of Christ in Crockett, Texas. While living in Crockett, Gary became a certified teacher and expanded his ministry to the Crockett Elementary Campus as a classroom, technology, & gifted and talented teacher.
Gary strived for excellence in all that he did. His work was always an extension of his commitment to ministry. He served the Lord always, and inspired his family, his friends and his church to be the hands and feet of Jesus. Any and all were always welcome in his home, no knocking required. He made them part of the family, both his own and the Christian body. His mission was to travel to as many camps, devotional nights, service opportunities or area wide meetings as possible so that no matter where life took them, they could comfortably and easily find church. Gary served on the board of Central Texas Leadership Training for Christ for many years. He was never happier than when he was helping young people develop their God given talents so that they could confidently teach others about Jesus. He believed in community, fostered leadership and went the extra mile for anyone who was in need, especially for ‘his kids,’ each and every one of them whom he met during his 33 years of ministry. He was generous and servant hearted. He loved his family.
Gary was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Ann Elrod, father Earnest Lee Elrod, uncles Jack Elrod and Don Elrod and aunt Billie Jo Smart. He is survived by his loving family including his wife of 43 years, Debbie Elrod, son Ty Elrod & wife Jennifer, daughter Leigh Ann Cook & husband Jeremy, and grandchildren Case Cook and Collins Cook.
Honorary pallbearers for the service are Kevin Reynolds, Charlie Ramburger, Terry Lowry, Hugh Leland and Jim Bell.
If desired, memorials may be made to East Texas Food Bank Home Page - East Texas Food Bank, Central Texas Leadership Training for Christ http://ctltc.net/ or the church or charity of your choice.