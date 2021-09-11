Gary Barnhill
PITTSBURG — Gary Dale Barnhill, 63, of Pittsburg, Texas, went to be with the Lord on September 8, 2021, in Leesburg, Texas. He was born on June 7, 1958, in Pasadena, Texas to Darrel Barnhill and Francene Cooper Esensee.
Graveside services for Gary Barnhill will be at 10:30 a.m., Monday, September 13, 2021, at Union Grove Cemetery, Troup.
Gary was born and raised in Pasadena and in later years he owned and operated a muffler shop for 20 years. He moved to Mt. Pleasant, Texas after selling his muffler shop. Graduated from Sam Rayburn High School in Pasadena. He was an avid Harley Davidson fan.
He is preceded in death by his father, Darrel Barnhill, and his grandparents, Bert and Charlie Cooper.
He is survived by his mother, Francene Cooper Esensee of San Angelo, TX, stepdaughter, Amy Troxel of Talco, TX, sister, Pamlia Vardy of San Angelo, TX, nephew, JJ Johnson of Church Point, LA, niece, Jill Kavanaugh of Seattle, WA, aunt, Joyce Cooper Lane of Mt. Pleasant, TX, and numerous other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.