Gary Alan Bryant

Gary is survived by sister, Becky Bryant, Tyler, Texas, nephew, Clayton Robinson, Chandler, Texas, great-niece, Gwen Robinson and great-nephew, Liam Robinson, also from Chandler, Texas. His beautiful aunts, Peggy Simmons, Pat Boatwright, and Linda Gaye Malone, all from Lindale, Texas. Gary is survived by his loving cousins, Randy Crawford, Karen Crawford, Ginny Green, Lydia Waters, James “Bud” Allred, and KIm Malone Armstrong.
Gary is preceded in death by his parents, Linda Jo Pack Loehnert and Bobby Glen Bryant, his sister Juanita Ruth Johnson Dalahite, maternal grandparents, JD Pack, Jr. and Ruth Hazel Voyles. Paternal grandparents Syble Blalock Bryant Robertson and Robert Bryant, and dear cousin Jonathan “Jonny” David Allred.
Gary found so much joy helping and lending a hand to anyone in need.