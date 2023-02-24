Garnett Benjamin Stokes Jr.
NACOGDOCHES — A funeral service for Garnett Benjamin Stokes Jr., age 82, of Nacogdoches, is scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Pilgrim Rest #2 Missionary Baptist Church in Alba-Golden with Pastor Wayne McKay officiating. Burial will follow at Pilgrim Rest Cemetery #2.
Mr. Stokes passed away February 21, 2023. He was born November 29, 1940 in Ft. Worth, TX to the late Garnett Benjamin Stokes Sr. and Hilma Hardin Stokes
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ida Nell Stokes and a daughter, Beverly Anne Stokes. Survivors include a sister; Jeanne Merritt of Houston, TX, two sons; Richard Stokes and wife Pam of Nacogdoches, TX, Ronald Stokes of San Antonio, TX, grandson; Ryan Stokes and wife Shelby of Longview, TX, granddaughter; Laura Stokes of Lakeway, TX, great-granddaughter; Kinsley Page Stokes of Longview, TX, and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no visitation. If desired, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.