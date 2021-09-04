Gale Bennett
VAN — Services for Gale Bennett will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Holly Springs Cemetery.
Gale Arlen Bennett was born December 9, 1936 in Van Zandt County. He had been a resident of Van since 1976. Gale served in the U.S. Air Force for 22 years, retiring in 1976 as a Senior Master Sergeant. During his service, he received the Air Force Commendation Medal. He then worked for the USPS until his retirement in 1999. He was a member of Van First Baptist Church.
Mr. Bennett passed away at the age of 84 on September 2, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Curtis Earl Bennett; mother, Elizabeth P. Roberts Bennett; and brothers, David Bennett and Stanley Bennett.
Survivors include his wife, Itoe Bennett of Van; children, Sandra Bennett, Janice Stanley and husband, Kendall, and Dwayne Bennett and wife, Lois; granddaughters, Holly Hooten and Hannah Stanley; and siblings, Allen Bennett and wife Ruby of Ben Wheeler, Eleta Burns and husband Joe Bob of Canton, Roberts Bennett of Wills Point, Don Bennett and wife Kate of Nacogdoches, Micheil Bennett of Van, Linda Morse and husband John of Tyler, and Stephen Bennett and wife Sharon of Henderson.