Gail Massey
CHANDLER — Funeral services for Gail Massey, 82, of Chandler, are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Friday, March 5, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church of Chandler with Rev. Bryan Harkness officiating. A private interment will follow at Chandler Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Chandler Memorial Funeral Home.
Mrs. Massey passed away on February 28, 2021 in Tyler.
Patricia Gail (McKeon) Massey was born January 20, 1939 in Fort Worth, Texas, the daughter of Eugene Harold McKeon and Ruby (Page) McKeon. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Chandler and retired from Southwestern Bell/AT&T after 25 years as a purchasing clerk in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area. Gail was an outgoing and caring woman who enjoyed ceramics, painting and cooking. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, “Grandma” and “Nana” who will be missed by all those she knew and cherished.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her loving husband of 58 years, Roland Massey of Chandler; three children, Vicky Puckett of Humble, Donna Carroll of Fort Worth, Lisa Lawrence of Chandler; siblings, Barbara Sandlin of Springtown, Sharon Hall of Fort Worth, Gene McKeon and wife Brenda of Fort Worth, Kathy McKeon of Little Elm; seven grandchildren, Randy Blevins, Amanda Duvalt, Brandi Stephens, Mindi Parks, Casey Carroll, Marisa Lawrence, Michael Lawrence and numerous great grandchildren.
Serving as pallbearers will be Wayne Massey, Gordo Massey, Greg Rieke, Billy Limerick, James Stephens, Patrick Parks, Gene McKeon and Michael Lawrence.
A visitation will be held Friday, March 5, 2021 from 1-2:00 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Chandler prior to the service.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home family.
