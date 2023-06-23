Gail Dean Hildreth
TYLER — Mrs. Gail Dean Hildreth (Ray) passed away on June 16, 2023, at the age of 79, in Tyler, Texas, U.S.A. She was born on September 26, 1943, in Odessa, Texas, to Nolan and Peggy Ray.
She worked at the Chest Hospital, now known as U.T. Health Center, in Tyler, Texas, until her retirement.
Mrs. Hildreth is survived by her husband, Lawrence Hildreth, sons, Paul and Joe Hildreth, her grandchildren Victoria Andrews, and Peyton Hildreth. She was preceded in death by her parents, Nolan and Peggy Ray.
Services for Mrs. Hildreth will be held at Burks-Walker-Tippit Funeral Directors, located at 215 East Front St., Tyler, Texas. A viewing service will be held on Monday, June 26, between 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. The funeral service will be on Tuesday, June 27, at 2:00 p.m.
