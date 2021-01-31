G. V. “Bo” Ousley
FRANKSTON — G. V. “Bo” Ousley was born on August 11, 1931 in Gallatin, Texas and entered eternal life on January 29, 2021. He was 89 years old.
A service is scheduled at 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at First Baptist Church in Frankston. Rev. Scott Wiley and Rev. Jerry Payne will officiate. Bo will be laid to rest at Jarratt Cemetery in Jacksonville, Texas.
Visitation will begin on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Frankston.
Bo was a coach and a principal at Frankston High School from 1956 to 1992 and was a member of First Baptist Church in Frankston since 1957 where he also served as a deacon. He played basketball at Lon Morris College in Jacksonville and Sul Ross University in Alpine, Texas. He received a Master’s Degree from Stephen F. Austin in Nacogdoches.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Betty Ousley; parents, EK and Estelle (Gipson) Ousley and sisters, Marie Odom and Sue Chandler.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Mark Ousley and wife Lea Anne of Jacksonville, Angela Porter and husband Greg of Tyler and Carol Gideon and husband Anthony of Lindale. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Mary Gregg of Jacksonville and Wanda Haws of Jacksonville; grandchildren, Michelle Ousley Alanis and husband Josh, Aaron Ousley and wife Heather, Sarah Ousley Albert and husband Chad, Madeline Porter, Colby Porter, Meredith Porter, Ryan Gideon, and Blaine Gideon; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Josh Alanis, Chad Albert, Brandon Creech, Blaine Gideon, Ryan Gideon, Aaron Ousley, and Colby Porter. Honorary pallbearers are his former players and colleagues of Frankston High School.
Rather than customary condolences, donations may be made to the Bo and Betty Ousley Memorial Scholarship Fund at Austin Bank.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.