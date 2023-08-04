Freida Pauline Slone
TYLER — Freida Pauline Slone, 97, passed away August 1, 2023, in Tyler, surrounded by family.
Public viewing will be from 10:00 AM until 8:00 PM with the family receiving friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Friday, August 4, 2023, at Robert Massie Funeral Home in San Angelo, Texas. Funeral Services will be at 2:00 PM Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel. Burial will follow at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens in San Angelo under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.
Mrs. Slone was born June 30, 1926 in Hickory Creek, Texas to Noah “N.B” and Olean Duncan. Freida came to know the Lord at the age of 8 in a revival meeting. At the age of 10, Freida, her parents and 6 brothers and sisters moved from Texas to Richland, New Mexico where her father farmed and worked in construction.
Freida attended school in Causey, New Mexico and graduated from Portales High School in Portales, New Mexico in 1943. It was during her high school years she met and fell in love with Eugene “Gene” Slone, and they were married on August 30, 1943 in Martin Springs, Texas, where Gene was a pastor. Gene and Freida both were attending Southwestern Seminary in Ft. Worth, Texas when he became pastor of First Baptist Church in Canton, Texas. Their son, Roger, was born July 10, 1945 in Terrell, Texas, Their daughter, Kathy, was born December 31, 1946 in Mesa, Arizona where Gene was pastor of First Baptist Church. Gene went on to pastor Emmanuel Baptist Church in Tuscon, Arizona and Calvary Southern Baptist Church in San Diego, California.
Freida was the dedicated pastors’ wife supporting him faithfully in his ministry in Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and California. Freida taught Sunday School, was involved in all types of mission activities and endeavors, mentoring many women in their walk with Christ and graciously hosting each congregation that her husband pastored. For several years, Gene worked with the Home Mission Board of the Southern Baptist Convention, planting new Baptist Churches in Southern California. Many young preachers lived with the Slones while getting their “start” as a new pastor. Freida welcomed each with love and affirmation and many home cooked meals.
After her husband, Gene, retired from the ministry, they moved to Temple, Texas, to be close to their grandchildren and then on to Baptist Retirement Center in San Angelo, Texas. Gene and Freida loved West Texas and the people who live here. Shortly after their move, Gene passed away, but Freida stayed and was very active during her retirement years serving as manager of the Gift Shop at Baptist Retirement Center for 30 years and serving in many ministries of First Baptist Church in San Angelo.
It was only at the age of 95 that she decided to move to Tyler, Texas to be closer to her daughter and family.
The Lord will say to this precious woman of God, “Well done, good and faithful servant! You have been faithful with a few things; I will put you in charge of many things. Come Share your master’s happiness.” Matthew 25:21
Survivors include her daughter, Kathy Cox and husband Dr. Chuck of Tyler; 2 grandchildren, Meridith (Cox) Twaddell and husband Dr. Tim of Tyler, and Dr. Paul Cox and wife Taryn of Temple; 6 great grandchildren, Luke Twaddell and wife Lee of Houston, Caroline Twaddell of Tyler, Emma Cox Bala and husband Arsh of Denver, Andrew Cox and wife Katie, David Cox, and Sydney Warren all of Temple; 2 sisters, Mary King of Artesia, New Mexico, and Maud Thorp and husband Don of Alamogordo, New Mexico. Freida was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her son, Roger Wayne Slone; daughter-in-law Katalin Kovago Slone; 3 brothers, T.Z. Duncan, Ernest Duncan, and Oscar Duncan; 2 sisters, Helen Jones and Ila Mae Smith; and a great-great granddaughter, Paisley May Cox.
Memorial maybe made to Baptist Retirement Center Auxiliary, 902 North Main, San Angelo, Texas 76903, or First Baptist Church of Tyler, 301 W Ferguson St., Tyler, Texas 75702.
