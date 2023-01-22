Freddie Wayne Frost
TYLER — Services for wonderful, and always kind, Freddie Wayne Frost, 74, of Tyler will be held on Monday, January 23, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel. Freddie will be buried at the Flint Cemetery in Flint under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Visitation for all who loved or knew him is scheduled from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.
Freddie passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023 in Tyler. He was born January 13, 1949 in Monroe, LA to Alvie Clinton Frost and Vodeen Owens Frost. Freddie lived in Tyler for more than 50 years, and during that time became a well-known, well-trusted custom home builder in the area. Freddie’s was known for his quality home building, meticulous nature and charm with many life-long friends.
Freddie was a long-time member of The Texas Builders Association. Freddie was recognized for many achievements including Builder of the Year. He was also a member of the NABA Spike Club where he achieved a Distinguished Recruitment Award, and a Certificate of Appreciation from the Build PAC.
Freddie was also a Vietnam veteran, completing one tour duty in the Army. He was a Staff Sergeant of the 2nd Battalion, 60th Infantry-9th E-Company “The Old Reliables”.
During his time in Vietnam, Freddie as awarded the Bronze Star and the distinguished Purple Heart.
He is survived by his loving family including his daughter Shellie Albosta, granddaughter Heather Bosko, grandson Austin McDaniel, great-granddaughter Violet Bosko. He is survived by his life long-friend, David Moore and ALL of Fred’s many loving friends.
Pallbearers will be Austin McDaniel, Dan Carrol, Gary Fain, John Wise, Mike Felker and David Moore. Honorary pallbearers are Julie Duren, Cathy Emmons, Ann Wills, Patsy Bisman, Tony Murray, Charlie Brewer, Danny Stallings, Krista Rosebury.
If desired, and in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Flint County Association; P.O. Box 109; Flint, Tx 75762.