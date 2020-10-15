Fred Whisenhunt

Mr. Whisenhunt passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 in Tyler. He was born February 24, 1939 in Tyler to Omer Edward Whisenhunt and Joyce Kay Whisenhunt.
Fred was a member of Flint Baptist Church, where he served on the finance committee and served as a greeter on Sunday morning. He attended Tyler High School, where he was a member of the district champion’s football team, before graduating in 1957. Fred was employed for 25 years at Tyler Pipe as an outside sales manager. He then started a career as National Accounts Manager with Jay R. Smith Manufacturing Company, Montgomery, Alabama, retiring in 2007 after 17 years of service.
Fred served with Gideon International as a member of the West Camp, since retiring. He was an avid golfer and loved to travel, making many memorable trips with his wife, the “over-the-hill” gang and the Roaring River group.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving family including his wife of 60 years: Yvetta; sons: Jeff and Janet, Brad and Lisa, Craig; grandchildren: Christopher and Mallory, Stephanie, Misty, Hayden and Todd Martin, Murphy and Jake Murphy; great-grandchildren: Alysa, Elizabeth, Piper, Danielle, Asher, Natalie; brother: Bruce and Cathy; niece: Haley and Mike Moderhak; nephew: Charlie and Stephanie. great-niece: Brooklyn Moderhak: great-nephews: Tyler Moderhak and Ashton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214 or Flint Baptist Church, 11131 FM 2868, Flint, TX 75762.