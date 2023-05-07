Fred Ernest King
JACKSONVILLE — Services for Fred Ernest King of Jacksonville will be 10 am Tuesday May 9, 2023, in the Chapel of Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home with burial to follow at Smith Cemetery in Upshur County.
Fred was born on January 26, 1946, in Hutchinson Kansas. He grew up in New Summerfield and then he married Cary Illene Parker on October 27, 1977.
He worked for the Railroad as clerk in the office at Tyler later as a dispatcher in Houston, Denver Colorado and Omaha Nebraska. He worked with the food pantry at Glenwood Church of Christ in the 1980s.
He loved collecting stamps, coins, reading magazines and do day excursions. He loved his only grandson that he called P-man. Fred is proceeded in death by his parents and wife.
Fred is Survived by his sister Wanda King of Jacksonville; his son John and Jenn King of Casey IA; his Grandson Parker Arnold King of Casey IA; many friends and family.
Visitation will be on Monday May 8, 2023 from 6-7:30pm at the funeral home.