Frazier Carter
TYLER — William Frazier Carter was born in Tyler on September 19, 1952, to his beloved parents Louie and Helen Carter. He went home to join them with the Lord on December 3, 2021.
Frazier spent his childhood in Tyler, helping his parents run their family dry cleaning business and enjoying time with his friends. He graduated from John Tyler High School in 1970 and went on to earn his business degree from Stephen F Austin.
Frazier spent his career in sales, working for Philip Morris for over 25 years, and never met a stranger. He was a member of St. John’s Lodge #53, as well as the Royal Order of Jesters Tyler Court #168. In addition to that, he spent many hours volunteering as a driver for patients at the Shriners Children’s Hospital. He enjoyed music as well as hunting and fishing, but most of all, loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
He was a lifetime member of Pleasant Retreat United Methodist Church, where he sang in the choir for several years. We are so grateful for the faith and steadfastness he modeled for us. His legacy lives on in the memories of the many laughs shared with his family. Big Daddy, you gotter done.
His family would like to thank the wonderful staff at the neuro ICU at Mother Frances and Hospice of East Texas for their loving care over the last few days. Carly, Rhoda, and Jackie - you’ve been a gift to our Dad and family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Louie Bryan and Mary Helen Carter, and his brother Freddy Bryan Carter. He is survived by his three children and their spouses: Emily and Mike Cole of Flower Mound, Bryan and Jillian Carter of Tyler, and Ben and Stormie Carter of Tyler; eight beloved grandchildren; and numerous cousins.
The family will host a visitation at Stewart Funeral Home on Monday, December 6, 2021 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Services will be Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home led by Pastor John Wayne McMann. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shriners Children’s Hospital at https://www.shrinerschildrens.org/giving.