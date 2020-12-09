Frankie Joe Gibbs
LINDALE — Frankie Joe Gibbs, 87, of Lindale, Texas, joined our Heavenly Father November 30. Frankie was born in Frio County, Texas, the daughter of the late Ivy Franklin Sims, Sr. and Zona Ocia Gribble. Frankie had retired from Tyler Pipe after 20+ years with the company. Frankie had four children - Tamisha & Joey Alonzo of Tyler, Roger & Linda Burges or Lufkin, Deborah Cook of Tyler, and Lonnie Burges of Lindale, several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Services will be Thursday, December 10, at 10:00 am at Tyler Memorial Funeral Home.
