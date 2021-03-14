Frankie Hale
WHITEHOUSE — Funeral service for Frankie Hale, age 88 of Whitehouse will be held at 2:00 P.M. Monday, March 15, 2021, at the Boren-Conner Funeral Home Chapel in Jacksonville with Bro. Mike Littlefield and Bro. Sammy Draper officiating. Burial will follow in the Jacksonville Old City Cemetery.
Frankie Hale was born August 18, 1932 in Jacksonville to Frank and Vera Gresham Goodson. She had worked at Century 21 as a secretary and for the U. S. Postal Service as a mail clerk. She was a 30 year cancer survivor. She was the Church Secretary for 35 years for the Jacksonville New Life Church before retiring. At the time of her death she was a member of the Tyler Tabernacle of Tyler. Frankie was a very creative person using her talents to create bird houses from cardboard as well as many other beautiful things. She loved baking pies and delivering them to friends in nursing homes. Frankie went to be with her Lord on March 9, 2021.
Frankie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Glenn P. Hale and her brother, James Goodson.
Frankie is survived by her son, Paul Hale of Whitehouse, two sisters, Mavis Axtelle of Austin and Mina of Houston, one brother, Lewie Goodson of Jacksonville, four grandchildren, Tisha Davis of Whitehouse and Tosha Thompson of Odessa, Cody Thorne and Krystal Thorne, six great grandchildren, Caleb, Clayton, Ally and Jackson Coon, Skylar, and Ryan Junior Thompson and former daughter-in-law Susan Hale of Chandler
Visitation will be Monday at 1:30 P.M. at the funeral home prior to the funeral service.
Pallbearers will be Caleb Coon, Clayton Coon, Mark Davis, Jan Pate, Steve Pate and Ben Heisler.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Police using drone to search for 'armed and dangerous' man involved in Lindale-area home invasion
-
How to care for azaleas and roses after the freeze
-
Police arrest Tyler man for organized crime, seize drugs, cash and weapons
-
Tyler man arrested in connection with weekend shooting that injured woman
-
Smith County Sheriff's Office searching for man accused of shooting woman in face