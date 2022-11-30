Frank M. Debenport
TYLER — Services for Frank M. Debenport, 81, of Tyler, TX were held Monday, November 28, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home with Damon Parker and Russ Debenport officiating. Burial was at Tyler Memorial Park.
Mr. Debenport passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022 in Tyler. He was born August 13, 1941 in Tyler to Jerald Randolph Debenport and Maurine Teller Debenport.
Mr. Debenport was a man of faith and a member of West Erwin Church of Christ and a founding member of Shiloh Road Church of Christ. After high school, he joined the Navy and proudly served our country for four years. Following a long career with Lincoln National Life and as an independent insurance salesman, he worked part time for Nu Tech, Inc. until his retirement.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Corine Wells, Fred Debenport, John Debenport, and his loving wife, Gail Debenport. He is survived by his daughter, Robin England and husband Richard; his son, Russ Debenport and wife Rebecca; his brother, Jerald Debenport; his grandchildren, Isaac and Bethany England and Kate and Jack Debenport and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Compassion International, a global Christian nonprofit that releases children from poverty in Jesus’ name. (https://www.compassion.com/help-babies-mothers-in-poverty.htm)