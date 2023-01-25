Frank Harvey Pillsbury
FORT MYERS, FLORIDA — Frank Pillsbury went to be with his Lord on January 19th. He passed away in Ft. Myers Florida. He was preceded in death by the love of his life Sue Gwyn Pillsbury. He is survived by son Franklin Pillsbury and wife Denise of Ft. Myers Florida, Bill and Laurie Pillsbury of El Paso Texas, Childress Pillsbury and wife Lisa of Pearland Texas along with many adoring grandchildren and great grandchildren. Frank and wife Sue resided in Tyler, Emerald Bay, Crested Butte Colorado and Dallas. He was the founder and owner of Frank Pillsbury Boats in Dallas and a part of a number of ministries in Colorado and Texas. Services will be Friday, February 10, 2023 at Park Cities Presbyterian Church, 4124 Oak Lawn Ave. in Dallas at 1:30 p.m.