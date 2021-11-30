Frank Edward Evans III
BULLARD — Frank Edward Evans III died peacefully in his home November 17th , 2021 at the age of 72. He was surrounded by his family and his two highly regarded cats. He was born in Amite, Louisiana and resided in Tyler and Bullard, TX for most of his life. He was an avid fan of LSU football. He graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1967. Frank was the oldest of four sons born to Helen and Frank Evans, Jr.
Frank worked for Carrier for 35 years before retiring at the age of 62. Frank believed in working hard, as long as that expectation was not applied to him. He felt his obligation at work was to provide entertainment and distraction so as not to take one’s job too seriously.
Frank enjoyed spending time with his family, pets, and friends, watching sports, game shows, and old movies, and calling people while they were at work to inform of the joys of retirement.
Frank was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Mears Evans, father, Frank Edward Evans, Jr., and younger brother John David Evans. He is survived by his ex-wife but lifetime friend, Patricia Evans, daughter, Amy Evans-Gean and spouse Douglas Gean, son, Adam Evans and spouse Dee Dee Evans, brothers, Lewis Evans and spouse Dr. Sandi Evans and Robert Evans and his daughter Nikki Evans, grandchildren, Zac Evans, Dylan Danner, Corbin Evans, and Kayleigh Ishmael, his devoted care giver, Madison Davis, his cats, Mr. Fatz and Little Rat, and a whole slew of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, friends, and women he loved throughout his life.
Memorial Services will be held on December 4th, at 2:00 in the afternoon at Wilderness Church 117 Shelley Dr, Tyler, TX 75701. Preferred attire is rock band t-shirts, sport team t-shirts or jerseys and jeans.