Frank Carroll Riley
TYLER — Frank Carroll Riley, 69, of Tyler, died Wednesday, October 26, in Tyler, Texas.
Frank was born in Alexandria, Louisiana on October 27, 1952. He graduated from Bolton High School, then attended Louisiana State University where he was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity and earned a bachelor’s degree from the School of Landscape Architecture. He lived in New Orleans and Shreveport before settling in Tyler, Texas where he practiced landscape design until his retirement.
Frank was preceded in death by his father, Gordon Donald Riley; mother, Elizabeth Lee Carroll Riley; and brother, Gordon Donald Riley, Jr. He is survived by his son, Francis Chaffe Riley, and his wife, Brittani Riley, of Tyler; sister, Beverly Carroll Joffrion, and her husband, Brian Joffrion, of Shreveport; nephew, Phillip Joffrion, of New Orleans; niece, Elizabeth-Lee (Matthew) Gertonson, of Nashville, TN; grandnieces Lily Joffrion (Yuri) de Melo of New Orleans, Mary-Randolph and Lettie Tarkington, and Everly Gertonson all of Nashville; and mother of his son, Margaret Weese Riley, of New Orleans.
Services for Frank will be held at 2:00 pm Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at St. James Episcopal Church in Alexandria, LA. Visitation will start at 1:00 pm. A private burial service will be held at later date under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
The family requests memorial be made as donations to St. James Episcopal Church, 1620 Murray Street, Alexandria, LA 71301 or Kent Plantation House, 3601 Bayou Rapides Road, Alexandria, LA 71303.
