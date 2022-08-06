Francine Thomas
ARP — Services for Francine Thomas are scheduled for Saturday, August 6, 2022, 11:00 am at New Home Baptist Church, Arp with Rev. Oscar Matlock eulogist and Rev. Tyrone Gee officiating. Interment will be held in New Home Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Bertha “Francine” Starr Thomas was born August, 13, 1951 to Mattie Lou Toler and Stacy Starr. Francine attended school in Arp Texas. She later graduated from Skyline High School Dallas. This was followed by college in West Texas at Sul Ross State University and Texas Woman’s University where she obtained her Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
In October 1974, Francine met and married Alfonso Thomas. This union produced one child, Staci LaTrece Thomas. Francine later returned to her hometown, Arp and Tyler, Texas while working at the University of Texas Health Center for 28 years. She later returned to work at East Texas Medical Center for 3 years before retiring a 2nd time. She is survived by her daughter, Staci LaTrece Thomas [Dallas, Texas], sisters Karetha Sanders [Dallas Texas] and Dolly Faye McGee [Swan Texas], her sister friend Linda Jones [Dallas Texas] and several beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
Public viewing at the funeral home Friday 4:00-8:00 pm.