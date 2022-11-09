Francine Beall
BROWNSBORO — Services for Francine Beall will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Hilliard Funeral Home with visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. A graveside service will follow at Edom Cemetery with Dr. Shelby Davidson officiating.
Francine Gray Beall was born August 18, 1928 in Henderson County and had been a resident of Brownsboro all of her life. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Edom. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, baking, and reading.
Mrs. Beall passed away at the age of 94 on November 5, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Nelson Beall; parents, James G. Gray and Verna Cleo Murphrey Gray; brother, J.D. Gray; and great-grandson, Kyler Anderson Kirby.
Survivors include her children, Barbara Gill of Washington, Thomas Beall, Jr. (Debby) of Brownsboro, David Beall of Brownsboro, Jana Yancey (Ronnie) of Chandler, and Terry Beall (Joyce) of Brownsboro; sister, Murline Brown of Brownsboro; grandchildren, Stephen Gill, Brian Gill, Lori Cruce, Julie Garner, Shannon Malone, Lynn Beall, Danny Beall, Ashley Kirby, Amanda Robinson, and Adam Beall; twenty great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Randy Gray, Lane Kirby, Bryson Kirby, Connor Starnes, Dylan Starnes, Adam Beall, Danny Beall, and Lynn Beall.