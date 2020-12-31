Frances Roe
OVERTON — Frances L. Roe, 71, of Overton, Texas, passed away on December 29, 2020, in Overton, Texas. She was born January 7, 1949, in Tyler, Texas to the late Vernon Wiggins and Idabell Payne Wiggins.
Funeral services for Frances Roe will be at 2:00 pm, Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Cottle Funeral Home Chapel, Troup with Reverend Pete Thompson officiating. Burial to follow at Bradford Cemetery, Troup.
Visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Friday, January 1, 2021, at Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Doyle M. Roe.
She is survived by her son, Doyle Roe and wife Patricia of Troup; daughters, Mary Roe and husband Billy of Overton, and Sherry Roe and wife Dawna of Oakwood; step-son, David Roe of Overton; brother, James Wiggins of Bullard; sister, Lilly Mae Roe of Overton; 9 grandchildren, Ian Roe, Angel Soreo, Marissa McDaniel, Brandon McDaniel, Zachary Roe, Jacob Roe, Carylie Roe, Hannah Roe, and Alvin Cory Roe, 4 great-grandchildren, Joseph Hunter Soreo, Rylie Soreo, Emma Roe and Rayden Simmons; Numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Pallbearers will be Brandon McDaniel, Cory Roe, Hunter Soreo, Charles Boyte, Calvin McDonald, and Dalton Simmons.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Doyle Roe and Billy Roe.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.
