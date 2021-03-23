Frances Johnson Smith
TYLER — Services for Frances Johnson Smith, 94, of Tyler, will be held on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 10:30 AM at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home in Tyler with Dr. Allison Andrews and Rev. Bob Waldman officiating.
Burial will follow at Bascom Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
Frances was born on February 18, 1927 in Starrville to the late Walter and Irene Wells Johnson and passed away in Tyler on Saturday, March 20, 2021.
She was a member of Bascom United Methodist Church and was a choir member and children’s Sunday school teacher for many years. She also taught 3rd grade at Chapel Hill ISD for 30 years.
Frances was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Harold Smith and by two sisters, Elaine Woodall McNutt and Grace Evelyn McNutt.
She is survived by sons, Craig and wife Melissa Smith of Tyler and Steve and wife Karen Smith of Garland; grandchildren, Drew and wife Abby Smith and their son, Baker of Lindale, Alyssa Smith and fiance Clayton Palmer of Longview, Steven Bryant, Shelby and her husband Eric Holland and their son Atticus, Savanna Bryant, Jennifer Peck and her sons Andy and Landyn of Whitehouse, Christina and Rick Bailey of Whitehouse and their children, Haleigh, Hannah and her fiance, William Craver and their daughter, Riley and Shelby and husband Trevor Clark of Yale.
Pallbearers will be Andy Smith, Steve Wells, Andy Christopher, Cliff Smith, Craig Hobbs and Ronnie Sanders.
Honorary pallbearers will be Newt Cross, Mark Stinecipher, Rick Bailey, Steven Bryant, Phil Hancock, Steve Mallory, Mike Gauthier, John Davenport and Kevin Harned.
The family would also like to thank Jeannie and Tye of Choice Hospice for their love and support.
Visitation is scheduled from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
If desired, memorials may be made to Bascom Methodist Church or Choice Hospice.
To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.
