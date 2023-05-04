Frances Hamman Stiles
LINDALE — STILES, FRANCES HAMMAN. Graveside services for Frances Hamman Stiles, 89, Lindale, Texas, are scheduled for 2:00 pm Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Davis Cemetery, Henderson, Texas, under the direction of Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home, Lindale.
Frances Hamman Stiles, was born October 24, 1933 in Mineola, Texas to her late parents, George and Lola Hamman. Frances went to be with the Lord on April 29, 2023, at Colonial Nursing & Rehab, Lindale, following several years courageously battling cancer. Married to the late Jack Leon Stiles for 51 years, Frances was a registered nurse, licensed pilot and played an active supporting role in their HVAC manufacturing businesses in Irving and later Tyler, Texas. Frances is survived by daughter Sharla Inman McMichael, Shreveport, LA, and son, Kelly Michael Stiles, Jamestown, TX; 5 grandchildren John, Ross & Spencer Inman, Katie S. Little and Michael Stiles; 9 great-grandchildren; niece, Tammie H. Dobbins, and nephew, Stuart Hamman. She is also proceeded in death by brother, A. Harold Hamman.
Frances loved to travel, shop and always appreciated a good laugh. She was an Episcopalian, enjoyed researching her family genealogy, a Daughter of The American Revolution, and proud of her family’s Jamestown historical property recognized in Texas’ Family Land Heritage program.
The family wishes to thank her physicians and the loving staff at Colonial Nursing in Lindale. St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or an animal rescue of your choice for memorials to Frances, if desired, as these organizations were close to her heart.