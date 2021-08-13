Frances Hall
FRIENDSWOOD — FRIENDSWOOD: Mary Frances Hall, 87, passed away on Tuesday July 27, 2021. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 11:00am in the McBee Cemetery, Ovalo. Services for Frances have been entrusted to Fry~Smith Funeral Home, Tuscola.
She was born in New London, Texas on June 12, 1934, to Forrest and Tennie Herron. She graduated from Winona High School.
Frances worked for National Homes in Tyler, Forrest & Cotton Engineering Firm and then she retired from Southwestern Bell (SWB-Dallas).
Frances was proud to say that she had lived in only one state, Texas. She was a very giving person and very giving in her personal time to help others. She was a volunteer her whole life and worked closely with Pioneer Volunteer Organization as a professional clown, retirement party organizer and many other events.
Frances is survived by her son, Luia Ray Dunn Sr.; grandchildren Sara Peters and husband Paul, Mary Snyder and husband Nate; JayR Dunn and wife Kelli. She is also survived by three great grandchildren Jade Lilly, Jude and Lila.
She was preceded in death by her grandson, Rylee, parents, brothers, George, Forrest, James; sisters, Ruby, Luceal, Juanita, Inez, Ida Belle, and Betty.
Condolences can be left at www.fry-smith.com.