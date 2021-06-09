Frances Dykes
CHANNELVIEW — Frances Barber Dykes, devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2021. Born March 25, 1925, Frances was preceded in death by parents, Herschel and Mary Jane Farnsworth, husband Curtis Dykes, daughter Sheila Grooms, granddaughter Christy Albritton, sisters Alice Gowen and Dorothy McBlain, and brothers Thomas, Robert, and Joe Farnsworth. She is survived by daughters Sharon Walker (Steve) and Theresa Albritton (Chris), son-in-law Dickie Grooms; stepchildren Mary Alice Taylor (Joe), Joe Dykes (Lanell) and Karen Campbell; 6 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, brother Kenneth Farnsworth (Nell), sister Jane Vermillion, and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held at Tyler Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, w i t h visitation @ Pallbearers will be John Walker, Michael Williams, John Glaser, Ron Barber, Gary Rabe. Due to several family members having health issues, please wear a mask if you attend.