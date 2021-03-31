Frances Bromberg
TYLER — Graveside services for Frances Davidoff Bromberg, 91, of Tyler, Texas were held on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Ahavath Achim Cemetery with Rabbi Alan Learner officiating under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mrs. Bromberg passed away on her 91st birthday, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Tyler. She was born in Sedalia, Missouri to Abraham Davidoff and Mary Satonofsky.
Frances was a member of Ahavath Achim Synagogue. She graduated from San Jacinto High School in Houston, Texas. She was a loving and selfless wife to William; mother to Jerry, Janis, David, Mary and Debbie; grandmother to Jason, Jaime, Katie, Brian, Kevin, Stacey and Jennifer; and great-grandmother to Nessa, Carson, Cameron, Lily, Brooklyn and Brandon. She loved her precious dog, Rosie; cooking, Luciano Pavarotti; and driving her yellow, convertible VW Bug.
Frances was preceded in death by her husband, William and her daughter, Mary.
If desired, memorials may be made to The Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, Texas, 75701.
 
 