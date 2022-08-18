Fountain Wesley Jr.
ORE CITY — Service For Fountain Wesley, Jr. 66 of Ore City will be Saturday, August 20 at 1 O’clock at The Murray League Baptist Church 603 E. Main St. Ore City. Burial will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery Ore City.
Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor of Gladewater is in charge of the arrangement.
Wesley Jr. was born September 3, 1955, and died Sunday, August 14, at his residence in Ore City.
Public viewing will be Friday, August 19, at Harmon & Harmon Funeral Home 208 Main St. Ore City from 2 pm until 6 pm.
