Floyd Troy Harris
CHAPEL HILL — Floyd Troy Harris, 92 of Chapel Hill passed away on July 20, 2020 at his residence in his sleep. Floyd was born on January 21, 1928 in Tyler, Texas to Otha Eddings (O. E.) Harris and Sallie Ellen Moshier Harris.
Floyd is survived by his daughters Sharion Lynn Burton of Tyler, Texas and Tricia Gibson and husband Buddy of Arp, Texas; five grandchildren: Karen Priddy and husband Curt, Mike Burton and wife Rhonda, Sam Burton and wife Shannon, Kristopher Hood and wife Renee and Krystal Hood and husband Jose; nine grandchildren: Tyler, Trey, Reagan and Addi Burton, Cheyenne Priddy, Kayden and Kylie Hood, Anthony Mojica and Alexis Smith.
Pallbearers are Kristopher Hood, Mike Burton, Sam Burton, Tyler Burton, Trey Burton, Curt Priddy, Jose Mojica and Ron Wade. Honorary pallbearers will be Kayden Hood and Anthony Mojica.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Lloyd James Funeral Home in Tyler. Services will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 10:00 am at Lloyd James with Bro. Gene Smith officiating. Burial will be at Bascom Cemetery.

