Floyd Troy Harris
CHAPEL HILL — Floyd Troy Harris, 92 of Chapel Hill passed away on July 20, 2020 at his residence in his sleep. Floyd was born on January 21, 1928 in Tyler, Texas to Otha Eddings (O. E.) Harris and Sallie Ellen Moshier Harris.
Floyd is survived by his daughters Sharion Lynn Burton of Tyler, Texas and Tricia Gibson and husband Buddy of Arp, Texas; five grandchildren: Karen Priddy and husband Curt, Mike Burton and wife Rhonda, Sam Burton and wife Shannon, Kristopher Hood and wife Renee and Krystal Hood and husband Jose; nine grandchildren: Tyler, Trey, Reagan and Addi Burton, Cheyenne Priddy, Kayden and Kylie Hood, Anthony Mojica and Alexis Smith.
Pallbearers are Kristopher Hood, Mike Burton, Sam Burton, Tyler Burton, Trey Burton, Curt Priddy, Jose Mojica and Ron Wade. Honorary pallbearers will be Kayden Hood and Anthony Mojica.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Lloyd James Funeral Home in Tyler. Services will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 10:00 am at Lloyd James with Bro. Gene Smith officiating. Burial will be at Bascom Cemetery.
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
More caltrop devices found on I-20 in Lindale area, officials continue search to identify who is throwing the devices
-
Whitehouse woman becomes 12th COVID-19 death in Smith County, 45 new cases added
-
NET Health records COVID-19 deaths in Henderson, Wood, Van Zandt counties
-
Tyler parents struck child who died with belt, hands with multiple times, affidavit alleges
-
2 arrested on manufacturing, delivery of controlled substance, 1 charged with possession in Henderson County