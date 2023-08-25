Florence Malefyt
Florence Malefyt,98, dear child of God, went to be with her Lord Jesus, on August 20,2023. Flo was born in Sunnyside, Washington on May 12, 1925. She was the 4th child of Jacob and Hannah Bos, following Ralph, Lois, and Donald. They would later be joined by Phyllis and Alma. Flo married the love of her life, Frederick Malefyt and they were happily married 68 years. To remember her with love and memories are Charles (Raynette) Malefyt, Philip (Ruth) Malefyt, and Mary (Dale) Dick and special daughter Ida; 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Elizabeth Slegers and brother-in-law Kenneth Kobes . Florence was a teacher at Bellflower Christian, California until 1964. The family then went overseas to Truk (Chuuk), Saipan and Guam. Her next 30 years we spent working as an Executive Secretary for the Department of Defense serving in California, Michigan, Texas, Guam, Japan and Germany. Flo’s retirement years were spent with many dear friends in Grand Rapids, at Seymour CRC and Holland Home. Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Hospice.