Florence “Flo” E. Featherston
HOUSTON — Florence (Flo) E. Featherston, passed away at the age of 94 in the home of one of her sons on February 2, 2022. She was born August 30, 1927 in Houston to Mason and Florence Harding. Flo attended the University of TX in Austin where she met her husband of 58 years, Charles H. Featherston, III. They lived in Wichita Falls, TX 20 years before moving to Tyler in 1967. Charlie worked for The Billy Graham Film Ministry, training counselors in East TX, which brought their family to Tyler. Flo was a tremendous helpmate and support to Charlie in his ministry, “stretching every dollar” in the home. She took care of their four children while Charlie traveled, and he always said he “made the living while she made life worth living!” Charlie & Flo’s life verse was Psalm 34:3 “Oh, magnify the Lord with me, and let us exalt His name together.”
Flo was the East TX leader for Bible Memory Assoc in the 1970-80’s at Grace Community Church, where Charlie was an Elder. Flo had a genuine gift of hospitality and spiritually mentored younger women to love Jesus & their husbands. Flo is survived by her children: Rick Featherston and his wife, Janie and their daughter, Kinsey; Randy and his wife, Bobbie and their children Amanda and Casey; David and his wife, Sonya and their children Graham and Luke; Molly Featherston Bodenhamer and her husband, Jim and their children Brittany, Lindsay, Dawson, and Sunny, as well as her 11 great-grandchildren and several beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles, sister, Lelia Mae Reynolds Harris, and infant granddaughter Faith Marie Featherston.
Flo’s family will always remember how she valued the Bible and encouraged her children to hide God’s Word in their hearts as, per God’s promise, “it would not return void...” (Isaiah 55:11)
A private, family graveside service was held at The Cathedral in the Pines in Tyler. If you feel so led, the family said you may consider making a donation, in her name, to either KBJS 90.3 FM Radio (kbjs.org – Flo’s son, Randy, is the station manager there) or The Samaritan’s Purse.