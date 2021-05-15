Florence Ann Collins
ARP — Florence Ann Collins, 77, of Troup, went to be with Jesus, her precious Lord, and Savior on May 14, 2021. She was born in Troup on July 15, 1943. Flossy graduated from Troup High School. Flossy worked as a secretary at various campuses with Gladewater ISD. She loved to play the piano and played the piano and organ for many of the churches that she and Ralph attended.
Flossy loved the Lord and she shared that love for Him with her family. She had such a positive outlook on life and loved it when her house was full of her children and grandchildren. Flossy had a sweet smile for everyone, it was an outward expression of her love for Jesus.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Ralph Collins; her siblings Ted Echard and wife Martha of Arp, Jane Ferrill of Arp; children Laschel Fox and husband Jerry of Bulverde, RJ Collins and wife Brooke of Hideaway Lake, Lylyan Nobles of Troup, and husband Jason; grandchildren Lt. John Fox and wife Kirby, Whitney White and husband Boomer, Rylie Fox, Lauren Collins, Trenton, and Ashlyn Nobles. Several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
A graveside service will be held at Ebenezer Cemetery at 3:00 pm, with Reverend Rick Adee. From the 4 way stop in Arp head south on State Highway 135 for 1.5 miles, then left on CR 2110, after a half-mile the cemetery will be on the left. A time of visitation with the family will immediately follow at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of East Texas.
Her chains are gone, she’s been set free. Amazing Grace!
