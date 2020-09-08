Flora Jo McCalister
TYLER — Graveside services for Mrs. Flora Jo McCalister are scheduled for Wednesday, September 9, 2020 11:00 am in Steen Cemetery, Malakoff, Texas. Rev. Joel McCalister will officiate and Elder Mitchale Felder will bring the eulogy. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors. Public viewing at the funeral home on Tuesday, 3:00-8:00 pm.
Flora Jo Miles was born December 28, 1945 in Ft. Worth, Texas to Carlie Ben Miles and Mable Dugan. She attended Ft. Worth public schools and graduated from I. M. Terrell High School.
Serving others was her passion and the dedication and love she had for her family was immeasurable.
Flora met and married Rev. Willie McCalister on January 25, 1992 in Dallas, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 children, one sister and four brothers.
Flora leaves as survivors, husband, Rev. Willie McCalister; sons Mitchale Felder, Frederin Felder and Zack McCalister; Step-daughters Sheila McCalister-Wiley, Cassandra McCalister and Felicia McCalister; one brother, Joseph Miles; two sisters, Barbara Jackson and Ann Flake. Four grandchildren and three great grandsons and a host of nieces and nephews.

