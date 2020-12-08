Fernell “Nell” Hartsfield Clover

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Harvey Clover; two sons, Clarence Burton Clover II and David Lynn Clover; her mother and father as well as 5 sisters, Freda Hartsfield Lloyd, Fay Hartsfield Nehring, Frances Hartsfield Worthy, Fraunie Lou Hartsfield Taylor, Floye May Hartsfield and 6 brothers, Finly Jackson Hartsfield, Frank Hartsfield, Fred Hartsfield, Foy Allen Hartfield, Felton F Hartsfield, Floyd Hartsfield, and Forrest Dale Hartsfield.
She is survived by her sister, Flora Hartsfield Harmon; son, William Alan Clover and wife, Alice Carey Clover; daughter, Lisa Clover Hinds and husband Jim Hinds; grandchildren, Sonny Lee Hinds, Julie Adams Derrick, Carey Alan Clover, Morgan Burton Clover, Aaron Markus Clover, Ashley Nicole Clover Shahan, Cassie Clover, Carlie Clover, Heather Marie Clover Daniels, and Zackery Ross Clover; great- grandchildren, Maddilyn, Kolbie, Hudson, Caroline, Riley, Tatum, Charlotte, Gracie, Garrett, Grant, Addison, Katlyn, Ely, Laynie and Hensly and many nieces and nephews, as well as great nieces and nephews.
Nell enjoyed many years of traveling, family, genealogy and published with her father The Hartsfields of America book in 1972. She also worked with cousins on Ross, Gentry, O’Steen and Galloway genealogy. She did research on her husband’s family, John and Susan Massingill Clover, as well as allied families- Alexander and Baker. She also enjoyed her membership in Daughters of The American Revolution, Cherokee Trace Chapter. Nell was a 60-year member of Walter Fair/Fairwood United Methodist Church, active in Women’s Society of Christian Services, Sunday School classes and visiting “shut-in” members. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends she loved so dearly.
Services will be on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Fairwood United Methodist Church officiated by her beloved pastor, Reverend Brandy Stevens. Burial will follow at Bascom Cemetery, under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home. Social distancing and mask are requested by the family due to the Covid restrictions.
Pallbearers will be Lee Hinds, Carey Clover, Morgan Clover, Aaron Clover, Zackery Clover and John Hartsfield.
If desired, memorial may be made to Fairwood United Methodist Church, 1712 Old Omen Rd., Tyler, Texas 75701 or The Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, Texas 75701. To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.