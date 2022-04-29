Fennis Daniel
TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. Fennis Daniel, 27 of Tyler, will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 11 am. The service will be held at Oak Grove Church of God in Christ with Pastor Fenis Daniel serving as eulogist. Burial will follow in Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of John R Harmon Undertaking Company. Mr. Daniel was born on May 25, 1994 and transitioned on April 24, 2022. He graduated from Winona High School and earned his Bachelor in Business Administration from the University of Texas at Tyler. He was a member of Oak Grove Church of God in Christ where he controlled and worked the church sound system. He was an entrepreneur. Mr. Daniel was preceded in death by his grandfather, Percy Daniel and his great grandmother, Daisy Ware. Those left to cherish his memories are his mother, Dajuana Daniel, father and step-mother, Pastor Fenis and Marilyn Daniel of Tyler, four sisters Fenisha Johnson (Gerald), Patricia Daniel, Chastiney Daniel all of Tyler, Dawn Jackson of Houston, grandmother, Dorothy Daniel of Tyler, three uncles, one aunt, special aunts, Gwen and Lavon Jackson both of Dallas, best friends, Jake Smith and Caleb Burnham both of Tyler and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be 2-8 pm on Friday at the funeral home on Friday.