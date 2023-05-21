Faye Wiggins
TYLER — Abbie Faye Camp Wiggins passed away on May 12, 2023 in Tyler, completing her life’s journey with the assurance of a new home in heaven. Faye was born on April 19, 1928 in Mineola, Texas to Sue and J. C. Camp, Sr. In 1948 she married C. W. (Shorty) Wiggins, her loving spouse who preceded her in death in March 1981. They were blessed with three children: Sherry, Glenn and Jan. She and Shorty were proud to be among the charter members of Central Baptist Church in Tyler, where she spent decades in active service. In addition to her husband, Faye was preceded in death by her daughter, Sherry Wiggins Cagle; two brothers and one sister. Survivors include daughter and son-in-law Jan and John Hood, along with son and daughter-in-law Glenn and Marty Wiggins. Faye cherished her three grandchildren: Stacey Cagle Christian (and husband David), Brian Wiggins and Connor Wiggins. A graveside service celebrating Faye’s life will be held on Wednesday, May 24 at 3 p.m. with Pastor Kim Beckham officiating. Charitable gifts in memory of Faye Wiggins may be made to Central Baptist Church (1343 E. Grande Blvd, Tyler, Texas, 75703) or the charity of choice.