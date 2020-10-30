Faye McCarley Stearman
QUITMAN — Faye Stearman died in the early morning hours of October 24, 2020, from COVID-19 at age 87.
She was born and raised in Quitman, Texas. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree from East Texas State University, where she met her husband, Lee Stearman. They traveled the world together through Lee’s service in the U.S. Air Force. Faye particularly loved their time in Japan. They raised two daughters together and retired back to her hometown to be close to family. She loved to read, cross-stitch, and cover hangers, but her greatest joy and love was always saved for her family.
Faye was preceded in death by her parents, Virgie Turner-McCarley and Ocie, and Jewel McCarley and husband Lee. She is survived by her daughters, Marquita (Don) Fleming and Michelle Pleasant-Blain (Darrel Blain); grandchildren, Kevin (Lauren) Cowart, Lauren Cowart, Megan (Devan) Patrick, and Ashley Pleasant; and great-grandchildren, Judah, Audrey, Caroline, and Anna Cowart.
Due to the pandemic, no services are planned at this time.
