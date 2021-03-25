Faye Davis
TYLER — Graveside services for Hazel Faye (Dempsey) Davis, age 85 of Tyler, will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, March 26, 2021 at the Douglas Cemetery, Douglass, Texas, under the direction of Laird Funeral Home of Nacogdoches, and Kenneth Somerville officiating.
Mrs. Davis passed away in Tyler on Thursday, March 18, 2021. She was born in Trawick, Texas on October 25, 1935, to Eugene Alonzo and Nolie (Matlock) Dempsey.
Faye graduated from Cushing High School at the age of 16 and began working at the Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital where she became a Licensed Vocational Nurse. While working at the hospital she met a young man from Douglass who was there for an appendectomy. That was the beginning of a lifetime with Billy Frank Davis. Faye and Billy Frank were married June 20, 1953 in Douglass, Texas at the home of Billy Frank’s Aunt Ginny.
Faye and Billy Frank’s marriage were blessed with three daughters and one son, Paula, Mary, Frank, and Martha. Mrs. Davis began a second career by attending cosmetology school to become a beautician. She opened Faye’s Beauty Shop in Nacogdoches and enjoyed styling and cutting women’s hair for many years.
Faye is survived by her sister Imogene Williams of Cushing and her brother James Mack Dempsey of Longview. She is also survived by her son, Frank Davis and wife Nancy of Tyler, daughter Mary McGee and husband Pete of Bullard, and daughter Martha Williams and husband Greg of Rolla, MO. “Mamaw” is also survived by one granddaughter, Carrie Arneson, and seven grandsons, Robert Davis, Jeffrey Davis, Andrew McGee, Micah Turner, Aaron Williams, Cory Williams, and Eric Williams, eleven great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Faye is preceded in death by her parents Eugene and Nolie (Matlock) Dempsey, her husband of 52 years, Billy Frank Davis, and a daughter, Paula Faye Davis. She is also preceded in death by brothers Jack Allen Dempsey, Sr. and Phillip “Sonny” Dempsey, sisters Catherine Potter and Cleo Leger, brother-in-laws Melton “Snow” Williams and Albert Potter, and sister-in-law Carolyn Dempsey.
Pallbearers are all the grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate Hazel Faye’s life. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to any charity of your choice.
