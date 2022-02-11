Fannie Belle Shepard
FLINT — Fannie Belle Shepard, age 90, of Flint, Texas passed away gracefully into the arms of her Lord on Monday, February 7, 2022. Belle was born on Sunday, April 26, 1931 in Paris, Texas to Clay and Theo Daughtrey.
Belle loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, above all. Anyone who had the pleasure of knowing her, knew she was one of a kind. Belle was devoted to her loving family, her church, and friends. The power of prayer was very important to her. Belle strived to teach her family those values and personally made this a daily practice, which is fitting to her title as a ‘Prayer Warrior.’ Belle married the love of her life, O.M., on Friday, February 20, 1953. It takes a unique woman to be a minister’s wife, and she supported her husband’s ministry as the backbone of the family, through rough times and good times.
Belle was a member of the New Life Worship Center in Tyler, Texas. She enjoyed gardening, especially her roses, and always had a well manicured yard. She was a fantastic cook, her children loved her dishes, but when Belle made her homemade spaghetti, it was a fan favorite. Once Belle started giggling, it was hard to control her laughter, which was contagious and could brighten a room. She was a warm, friendly, and loving person who was generous with her time. Belle will be dearly missed by all, especially her grandbabies that she loved deeply.
Belle is survived by her children, Danny (Kim) Shepard, Chuck (Kim) Shepard, and Pamela Johnston; grandchildren, Britni Shepard, Connor Shepard, Sandon (Emily) Presley, Hannah (Sean) Sphar, Victoria (Tyler) Johnston, Aaron (Benneta) Shepard, Ashley Shepard, Austin (Amor) Shepard, Audra Shepard, Lacy Smith; great-grandchildren, Bailey Black, Shia Gerdes, Troy Shepard, Bella Shepard, Jeremey Shepard, Julius Shepard, Cooper Hill and Carter Smith.
A Time of Visitation will be held at 10:00 am - 11:00 am at New Life Worship Center in Tyler, Texas with a Celebration of Life starting at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Tyler Memorial Funeral Home.