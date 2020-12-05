Evelyn Muntz
TYLER — A private family service for Evelyn Muntz, 92, of Tyler, will be held on Sunday, December 6. Due to COVID concerns, friends are invited to attend via livestream by registering at OurKaddish.com. Rabbi Neal Katz will be officiating under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Mrs. Muntz passed away December 3, 2020 in Houston, TX. She was born April 19, 1928 in Greenwood Mississippi and was raised by Ben and Sarah Gertz in Kilgore, TX. Evelyn was a lifelong member of Temple Beth-El and was a member or leader of numerous civic organizations. She graduated from the University of Texas at age 21 and got a degree from UT-Commerce later in life. After the death of her beloved husband Dr. Hascall Muntz, she worked in the development department of the University of Texas in Tyler. If desired, memorials may be made to Temple Beth-El or the charity of your choice. She was a supporter of many charitable causes.
